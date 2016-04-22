‘Pink tax’ charges women more

On April 12, Sacramento lawmakers discussed whether to favor Senate Bill 899, which will end gender-based discrimination towards woman products.

For years, controversy around discrimination against woman has increasingly been lifted and brought into the spotlight.

This controversy today is called “Pink Tax” which refers to women paying more money than men in similar products.

“It’s unfair because we all need it. It’s a necessity,” said Shelby Thomas, a Delta student. These products include personal care, clothing and even girl’s toys.

This bill will prohibit businesses from charging customers higher prices on similar products that differ on the basis of gender.

“Honestly, I feel that you guys should get cheaper. I didn’t know this. Women use [personal care products] more. Us guys shave our beards but not legs like women. We don’t have to maintain our looks,” said Efren Paez, a Delta student.

According to the State of California on MarketWatch.com, “women pay an annual ‘gender tax’ of $1,351 more than men for the same services.”

This difference can be easily seen in the aisle of the razors at any local store.

A new video by The Daily Share reveals, “Schick Hydro razor for men $8.56 while Schick Silk for women $9.97.”

The Daily Share also revealed a difference in perfume and cologne.

A brand called Narciso Rodriguez Eau De Toilette for him costs $87.00 while Narciso Rodriguez for her costs $106.60.

Prices like these are what caused concerns.

“All consumers, regardless of their gender, should pay the same price for the same product. Pink packaging or gender-based marketing is no justification for charging more. Anything less than an equal price is discrimination and blatantly unfair,” said Richard Holober, Consumer Federation of California’s Executive Director according to Consumercal.org. This not only means women pay more for similar products but also for necessities such as menstrual products. These menstrual products such as tampons are considered under “luxury tax”. This recently caused a move around the world to end tampon tax. A petition called “Stop Taxing Periods. Period” has reached over $320,087 supporters. “Periods are no luxury. You can opt-in to extravagance. You cannot choose to menstruate,” said the petition for ending period tax. This controversy of “Pink Tax” is escalating into a bigger crisis around every day essentials. Senate Bill 899 is still only being discussed. No legislative action has yet been taken.