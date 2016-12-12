Delta celebrates opening of $3.8 million field

On Oct. 11 Delta College held a ceremony celebrating the opening of the school’s news soccer complex.

The ceremony followed two soccer games.

The first game was the Lady Mustangs against Cosumnes River Community College. The team won 1-0.

The second game was a 0-3 loss for the men’s team to West Hills Community College.

Dr. Daryl Arroyo athletic director for Delta College spoke at the ceremony giving thanks to the people who helped in making the field.

“I feel it went really well, I was really excited the way it went we had good attendants all the VIP’s were there, so to speak,” said Arroyo.

Delta fans were excited for the field.

“The field was great, I liked that the bleachers were convenient to sit at and did not have the sun hitting our eyes,” said student Andrea Hernandez.

Why the new $3.8 million field?

The previous soccer field was being shared with the track team, who participated in javelin throwing and damage from the hammer, which put holes in the grass, which was dangerous for the players.

The grass on the old field was Bermuda grass, which is the best grass to play soccer.

However, Bermuda grass is difficult to maintain in the valley and requires a lot of water.

The grass field was not working.

It also had a lot of issues.

Facilitators covered the holes in the field, but the field still wasn’t working, said Arroyo.

The turf used for the soccer field is Cork and Sand.

The reason for this is the grass is it plays similar to Bermuda grass, and also doesn’t require as much water as Bermuda grass or other well soccer playing turf.

The complex is also enhanced with 300 seats and equipped with video platforms, 12 water cannons to keep the grass at well.