Fall marks opening, closing for Delta college teams

Delta College sport teams have seen ups and downs this season.

There are teams in the beginning in their season, teams that didn’t make it to playoffs and teams going to state championships.

FOOTBALL

The Mustang football team finished the season with an 2-8 record.

The team had one conference win against rivals College of Sequoias, which were placed last in the division with a record of 3-7.

The team averaged 480 offensive yards, with 36 points scored.

However, allowed 543 defensive yards, with 46 points allowed.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

The Lady Mustangs finished the regular season with the record of 13-5-3.

The team dominated against Modesto Junior College in the first round playoff game winning 5-1. In the second round Delta and Fresno City College tied 0-0 after regulation and two overtime periods, the Lady Mustangs won on penalty kicks 3-1 and advanced into the next round.

On Nov. 26 the team lost to Diablo Valley College, but has gone farther than any other women’s soccer team has for Delta.

MEN’S SOCCER

The men’s soccer team season ended of a upsetting record of 6-11-4, winning its last game of the season, being the first win in the previous ten games before.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cross country had an outstanding Freshmen Maria Ramirez who competed in the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships in Fresno finishing 106 out of 200.

GOLF

The Mustangs golf team ended with the women’s final regular season competition the team finished fifth in the Big 8.

Three lady Mustangs moves into the Northern California Championships, which were Natalie Tsutsumi who finished 24th, Taylor Robinson 21st , who barely missed state qualification. Rebecca Leonard wasn’t placed in the NorCal Championship, but all three women were placed in All-Big 8 Conference Honors.

VOLLEYBALL

The volleyball team finished their regular season game finished their last regular season game with a win against Sacramento CIty College winning 3-1 (25-15, 27-29, 27-25,25-18). The Mustangs were seeded 9th in the NorCal playoffs but lost to Folsom Lake 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17).

MEN’S WATER POLO

Men’s water polo finished fourth in state and team captain Jay Halva was named State Championship All-Tournament Team and as the Big 8 Most Valuable Player. Mike Maroney was named Big 8 Coach of the Year, while Michael Bia, Josh Ortega and Cody Wickman were Big 8 honorable mentioned for the state.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

Womens water polo finished third, which is the highest the team has ever reached, falling to Riverside 5-9, after beating Sierra Community College 13-12.

Michaela Smith was named to the State Championship All-Tournament Team. Delta’s water polo team was named Big 8 MVP, while Tahnee Trew was presented as NorCal MVP.

Nate Varosh head coach for the water polo team was Big 8 and NorCal Coach of the year.

WRESTLING

The wrestling team is hosting the NorCal Regional Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Head Coach Mike Sandler has produced four honorable mentions for state who are Ian Morken at weight class 133s, Carlos Vasquez 141s, Justin Loveall 184s and Vincent Estus at 194s .

and encourages people to come out to see the team.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The men’s basketball team is starting their season strong with a winning record of (record).

The men’s beat Shasta Community College 94-71 and Redwoods Community College 83-69. The team are beginning their first all day tournament of the season today at the City College of San Francisco which would be held Dec. 2-4.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Women’s basketball are currently four and two on Nov. 4, the women beat Laney College 92-58, then on Nov. 5 they beat Merced Community College 65-45, then lost to College of Sequoias trailing 77-62.

The team finished third place at the Saddleback tournament, beating Santa Barbara 76-56, lost in overtime 72-69 to Saddleback Community College then bounced back beating Irvine Valley 66-56.

The team is currently in the middle of the Tom Gilcrest Tournament at the College of Sequoias, which started Dec. 1 and ends Dec. 4.