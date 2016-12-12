Games to Look out for during holidays

With the holidays coming up and and most of this year’s games on the market, you may be looking into what games to buy.

here’s a quick list of some games you should check out.

Kicking things off is this year’s biggest new intellectual property, “Overwatch.” A refreshing drop of color and character in a genre that has mostly been gritty seriousness for a while, this competitive first-person shooter pits two teams of six against each other in locations that span the globe.

Players chose to play as one of 23 “Heroes” that all have unique personalities and abilities that support the team such as a shield to block incoming damage or a beacon to highlight enemy players. With developer Blizzard Entertainment set to release new content consistently, this game will last longer than most shooters.

Next is two console exclusives, “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” and “Gears Of War 4” for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One respectively.

“Uncharted 4” sees the end of Nathan Drake’s journey of fortune hunting and action.

Needing to help his presumed to be dead brother, Drake sets off on his final adventure. A culmination of years of action packed gameplay and superb storytelling, “Uncharted 4” is a great send off to a great series.

“Gears of War 4” is more of a new beginning for the Gears franchise.

Set well after the events of Gears 3, the game follows Marcus Fenix’s son, J.D. as he and his friends fight against a new threat to the survival of humanity. Although developed by new developers The Coalition, the game is distinctly Gears of War and offers the same gritty story and gory gameplay that fans come to expect.

Moving on to this year’s stand out Indie title, “Inside.”

This puzzle-platformer has players controlling a young boy through a dark and mysterious environment.

Rounding off the list is “Pokemon Sun / Moon.”

Coming off of the hype of Pokemon GO, Gamefreak’s newest iteration in this long standing series has plenty of familiar things for players who may be getting back into the series such as new forms of pokemon from the first game as well as some familiar faces in the storyline.

With many new elements like the Island system, Z-Moves, as well as some quality of life improvements, makes this game a good pickup for newcomers and veterans alike.