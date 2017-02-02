AAEC hosts chicken, waffle fundraiser

The African American Employee Council (AAEC) of San Joaquin Delta College will host a Chicken & Waffle fundraiser on Thurs, Feb. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Danner Hall.

Pre-tickets are $10. The event is open to the public.

The event will raise money for student scholarships, which go to students of African descent at Delta as well as supporting AAEC events.

Each year the AAEC gave a total of $250.00 in scholarships funds to continuing Delta College students of African descent.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (209) 954-5151, ext. 6169 or email AAEC President Lisa Patton at o lpatton@deltacollege.edu or vice president Evan Wade at ewade@deltacollege.edu.