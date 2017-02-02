Delta to host Community Band Concert

San Joaquin Delta College will be hosting the Community Band Concert on Tuesday, March 7, in the Atherton Auditorium.

Prices include $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors 62 and over, and free for children 12 and under. There is a $1.00 Facility Fee on Delta College campus purchases and a $3 Handling Fee for purchases made on phone, online and by mail.

The concert will have Arthur J. Holton as the conductor and will feature the Stockton Concert Band, the Lodi Community Band and several others.

This event is sponsored by the City of Stockton and the Delta Center of the Arts of San Joaquin Delta College.

For more information please visit the DCA Event Schedule Page at www.purchase.tickets.com.