‘Eurydice’ performance paired with fundraiser in March

A Women’s History Month Gala Fundraising will be hosting an event featuring the Delta Drama production of Eurydice in San Joaquin Delta college starting on March 8. The play is written by Sarah Ruhl and Directed by Ashlee Temple.

Reception will be located in the Horton Art Gallery at 5:30 p.m. Performance will be held in A. H. Muller Studio Theater at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by March 1 at Locke Center for $50. Proceeds benefit San Joaquin Delta College Women’s History Month Program. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Patrons be 21 years of age to attend the gala.

For more information, call (209)954-5110 or check out dca.deltacollege.edu.