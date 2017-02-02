Gospel Extravaganza coming to Delta

The Stockton Delta Dance Club, Sistahs 4 Heart Health & Yameci Dance Co. will be hosting a Gospel Extravaganza on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the Warren Atherton Auditorium at San Joaquin Delta College.

The show will be hosted by Shawn Williams and feature the talent of Alexis Spight, Dathan Thigpen, Dr. Darlene Cooper & band, Danetra Moore, The Yameci Dance Company and Lenoris Pdub Louis.

Admission is $30 and tickets are available at Delta’s Box Office.

There is a $1 processing fee per ticket. A portion of the proceeds will go toward Health Heart Awareness. Delta College students can receive $5 dollars off of the price of admission.

For more information regarding sponsorship and group sales call (209) 437-5237.