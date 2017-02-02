Onsite Electronics recycling event on Feb. 11, 25

Every second Saturday of the month, San Joaquin Delta College’s Shima 2 parking lot, Onsite Electronics Recycling will accept the following items for electronic recycling: televisions (all sizes and types), computer monitors, laptops, DVD players, computer towers, printers, VCR’s, stereos/radios, telephones, cell phones, video games, microwaves, and other electronics.

Onsite Electronics Recycling provides responsible, environmentally sound recycling of all electronics material. The company dismantle all electronics material onsite.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, on Feb. 11 and 25.