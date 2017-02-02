Pathway to Law programs hosts informational session

The Delta College Pathway to Law Program will host an information session on Thursday, February 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Budd 333.

All students interested in career opportunities in the legal field are invited to stop by to learn about pathways to some of California’s most prestigious undergraduate institutions and law schools.

The co-director of the program and professor of political science, Joel H. Blank will be present to answer questions from students.

For information, call (209) 954-5292 or visit Blank’s office in Budd 320.

Free food, refreshments and information will be provided.