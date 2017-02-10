College Hour gets students ‘back in the groove’

The campus isn’t the only thing getting a make-over.

The Associated Students of Delta College (ASDC) is looking to revamp campus life with a series of College Hour events on campus this semester.

“Every month on the third Thursday of the month we have a college hour which is-with the student’s activity fee, students pay a $10 fee and with that money we post different college hours, so that’s every third Thursday of the month, it includes entertainment, food and sometimes we give out give ways – it’s just to promote campus life,” said Christina Arcos, vice president of student affairs.

When students buy a Mustang Pass or student identification they are buying their way into future College Hour events.

“A student ID is not just a student ID. With your student ID you pay $10, your $10 dollars is really worth it every third Thursday of the month you get free food, and then you get discounts to many things-many stores we have a list of stores that you can use your student ID for discounts,” said Loren Mijares, senator of legislative affairs.

Students can purchase Mustang passes on the first floor of the Shima building in room 101F.

College Hour in the past only offered free food or entertainment to the Mustang Pass holders in the quad area.

“As students see the bigger things we can do they want to get the Mustang Pass,” said Arcos.

Back in the Groove was the theme for the first College Hour.

The event was held in Danner Hall unlike previous events that have been held in the quad.

ASDC kicked off the first college hour of the semester on Jan. 26th at 12:30 p.m. with live music from acoustic duo Beth // James in Danner Hall.

Beth // James whose real names are Jordan and Mikaela are an alternative indie folk duo from Austin.

The two of them heard about college hour while performing at a National Association for campus activities (NACA) conference in Ontario, California.

The duo performed original music along with covering popular hit songs such as “Love on Top” by Beyoncé and “Stay with Me” by Sam Smith.

“The covers we choose to play are always songs we love. We always want to put our own spin on it and make it our own” said Mikaela from Beth // James.

There was also free soup and sandwiches while supplies lasted provided to all students not just Mustang Pass holders.

Mustang Pass will be required to get the food at future college hour events.

The next college hour will be Feb. 16 at 12:30 p.m.

“The college tries to focus from the 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays as college hour so they don’t have as many classes during those times,” said Arcos.

The next college hour theme is a surprise.

“Next month is gonna be really good so everyone should come out,” said Mijares when asked what students could expect at the next college hour.”

Photo courtesy of Kevin Alexander Lopez

