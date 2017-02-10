Rain or shine, Delta Mustangs show how to handle not-so-perfect weather

Some things, such as weather, can be unpredictable.

Especially if you live in California, where the drought has been a constant over the past few years.

So what do our campus sports teams do when the weather becomes too much to manage?

“Rain weather sucks, regardless, and when you’re playing an outdoor sport, a big part of you doesn’t want to be out there, because you don’t want to get wet. You’re already tired and you’re already working out really hard. So when you have less than optimal weather, you’re not really motivated to do anything. In my case, in track. We’re actually taught that phrase, ‘rain or shine’ you would train regardless and I guess it helps in the future because you’re not always going to have perfect weather on your game days or your meet days. If something does happen when you have really terrible weather but you have to compete, since you’ve been training in that type of weather, it shouldn’t affect you as much.”

— Tyra Tate, Track & Field

“Sometimes when we get some rain at the end of our season, we’ll do things like bring out a big bucket of water or a big trash can filled with water and put the balls in it so the players can get used to playing with wet balls. It’s just part of the game.” — Gary Barlow, Head Football Coach

“My coach, he’s all about training, so it does not matter the weather. We will be out there when it’s raining, unless it says there’s going to be a thunderstorm or a hurricane, that’s when we’ll stop practice. No matter what weather condition, if it’s like super hot we’ll still gonna run … He tells us ‘you gotta be prepared.’” – —Samantha Correa, Track & Field “It’s not really that cold here compared to other parts of the country. We’re very fortunate here at Delta that we have turf for our field so we’re still able to get outside and get a lot of our work in, even with the rain. If it’s raining really hard and we’re not able to get outside, we’ll go to an indoor facility in town … If we really need to.” —Mat Keplinger, Assistant Baseball Coach