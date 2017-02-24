Beyoncé’s album snubbed at Grammys

Each year the Grammy Award ceremony hosts some of the most talented and highly acclaimed artists in the music industry.

A nomination for the prestigious awards is an honor, but not all artists can win in each of their proposed categories.

Presumably there will be controversy in all categories to people expecting their favorite artists to win.

The 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony was no exception.

The star-packed list of nominated artists included Adele, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake and Chance the Rapper.

With a total of nine nominations, Beyoncé was thought to be the big winner of the night.

Adele closely followed the singer with an impressive five nominations, four of which Beyoncé was also nominated for.

In all four of the categories which Beyoncé and Adele were nominated, Adele won.

The most notable category Beyoncé lost was the coveted title of “Album of the Year,” Adele’s “25” beat Beyoncé’s “Lemonade.”

While accepting the award, Adele asked the most concerning question that music fans have to this day, “What the f— does she have to do to win album of the year?”

Mayra Sanchez, Delta student, is not happy with the loss.

“I don’t know how she lost. That album was everything, I loved it,” says Sanchez. “I downloaded Tidal to listen to that album and she didn’t even win. Ridiculous.”

After the loss, Twitter quickly began trending #GrammysSoWhite, drawing attention to the lack of diversity in the Album of the Year category of the Grammy awards.

According to BET.com, there have been 10 African American artists who have won Album of the Year, in the Grammy Awards’ 59 years of existence.

The last African American artist to win Album of the Year was in 2005 which honored Ray Charles.

The most recent female recipient of the Album of the Year Grammy is Lauryn Hill’s 1999 album titled The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, according to Grammy.com.

Artists in the music industry and fans have voiced disapproval of what appears to be a racial bias.

Before the 2017 Grammys, nominated artists Kanye West, Drake and Justin Bieber opted out of attending the ceremony.

Singer/song-writer Frank Ocean said he would not participate because the Grammy Awards “doesn’t seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from,” according to People.com.

Beyoncé’s 2016 album, Lemonade, was a bold statement of her beliefs. Whether it be pertaining to the power of females or the pro-black community message she sends.

Fans hoped for a win in Album of the Year from Beyoncé for releasing a culturally relevant and powerful album, but after another loss at the title, many can’t help but wonder if her race or the strong messages she sent with the album was the reason for her loss.

Christine Yang, a Delta student, was disappointed in Beyoncé’s loss.

“I love Beyoncé and I feel like Lemonade was one of her best albums ever. I like Adele too. She’s an amazing singer,” said Yang. “But I think it was time for Beyoncé to finally win it.”