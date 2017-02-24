‘Mom shaming’ not necessary

It’s not as easy as it’s depicted on TV shows. It’s not cute or just a “walk through the park” with children.

It’s questioning whether it’s poop in your ngernails or chocolate. It’s facing your mini self ’s attitude then realizing they got that attitude from you.

It’s reaching your breaking point because you’ve done all you can do but it’s not enough or over.

Mom shaming is something that mom’s face, whether it’s breastfeeding, being a working-mom or just being in public with out of control children.

I’m a full-time student, part-time retail worker and a rst-time mommy to my six-month old son.

Being a mom woke me up to the judgmental society that we live in.

First off , if you don’t have thick skin when you’re

a mom then you’re like me – an emotional mess. I’m not perfect but everyone has his or her expectations of what a “good” mom is.

If I could rip out my hair every-time my son cried, I would, but I can handle that now because I grew stronger mentally. I can handle my son, but the judg- ment I will not stand for.

I’m not always kept together, especially as a mom. Is anyone really?

“She’s too young to be a mother” or “You’re not breastfeeding? You poor thing.”

ese are all mom shaming you might not notice