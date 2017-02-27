Curb unhealthy lifestyle choices, beat the Freshman 15

Whether you attend a California State University, University of California or a community college, it’s very likely you will encounter the deemed “Freshman 15.”

So what is the Freshman 15?

It’s the idea that during a student’s freshman year of college they will essentially gain 15 pounds, due to battling the sometimes unhealthy lifestyle of a college student.

As a college freshman this past school year, in just the first semester alone, I succumbed and gained an initial 15 pounds.

One morning I woke up and got dressed only to find that my favorite pair of fat jeans didn’t fit and that was the wakeup call I needed if I wanted to lose the 15 pounds of unwanted weight, that have been literally dragging me down.

So what do you do to lose the unwanted pounds?

And what can you do to avoid gaining?

In the hopes to answer these questions and to help other struggling college students, I have compiled a list of tips and tricks from fellow Delta College students, and health organizations.

TIPS TO CUT THE FAT

“Try to exercise after doing your homework,” Kristen Khan, Delta College student “Try to eat before you go to school,” Alejandra Zalvidar, Delta College student “If you do end up getting food at Danner, try to get fruit or something light,” Dalia Dominguez, Delta College student “Try not to take the elevators, take the stairs,” Kristen Khan, Delta College student Drink as much water as possible, according to WebMD. “A person who increases their water consumption by 1.5 liters a day would burn an extra 17,400 calories, for a weight loss of 5 pounds.” Pack healthy snacks: granola, fruit or crackers Join a gym such as: Planet Fitness, Twin Arbors or Fitness Evolution. Walk more and drive less. Try walking to your destination instead of always driving there, this way you can get a great workout getting to and from your destination. Avoid drinking soda. According to the Harvard T.H. Chan: School of Public Health website, “a typical 20-ounce soda contains 15 to 18 teaspoons of sugar and upwards of 240 calories. A 64-ounce fountain cola drink could have up to 700 calories.”