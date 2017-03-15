Women’s basketball finishes season

The women’s basketball team took on College of the Siskiyous in the second round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) in the NorCal Playoffs on March 4.

The team lost, 70-76.

Focused on defense, Coach Gina Johnson and her team finished the season with 25 wins.

Some players that made this happen are Lauren Rabena, a freshman point guard, Noni Kuumba, a sophomore guard and Brittany Butler, a sophomore guard.

Johnson said Rabena was a good floor leader and averaged the most assists while Kuumba average two rebounds per game.

Even without a full team Rabena, “felt like we played a really good season. We scored a lot of turnovers and did good at stopping shots,” she said. Rabena and Johnson agreed Butler “kept the energy up the whole game” while “encouraging other players.”

“We had a good run and we may be upset because we could have gone further, but we got closer as a family and progressed better the whole season,” said Rabena.

Despite losing 7 games, the team is ready to give it their all next year. “This season was a crazy ride and there were a lot of ups and downs but we have a great coach and team members and they pushed me to be the best I could be,” said Butler.

Johnson said the team has a lot of depth.

“The No. 1 focus has always been to help my players academically,” said Johnson.

The main goal after every season is to help players transfer with as many scholarships as possible and next year will be no different.