Mustangs remain optimistic

The Mustangs took their second loss of the season with a score of 10-7 on Saturday, March 4, when up against opponent Diablo Valley.

The team’s first loss was against Cabrillo College on Feb. 15 2017.

The Mustangs are now 15-2, but Head Coach Reed Peters said “there’s a lot of baseball left to be played” when asked about his predictions for the rest of the season.

“We just got to play better than we did today in terms of coming out ready to play, I don’t think we came out ready to play today,” Peters said.

Though there was a loss, the star player was the starting pitcher No. 33 Joe Skracic, according to Peters.

“He gave us a good chance, we just got to score more runs for him,” Peters said.

From the perspective of a player, Dom Pisano, No. 4, described the feeling after the loss as “disappointing” but “it is what it is, you’re never happy when you lose a conference game.”

Pisano said he isn’t going to let the loss of the game affect his thinking for the next game; “this is going to fire us up and get us ready to go [for our next game].”

When asked about the outcome of the season, he had two words to say: “State championship.”

Home games bring out supporters of the Mustangs, such as mothers and fathers of the players.

Eric Denoyer, father of No. 37 Noah Denoyer, said he strongly believes in a positive outcome for the Mustang’s baseball team.

“I’ve been to all of [the games]. They will absolutely win their next game,” Denoyer said. “They have deep pitching and deep hitting. It’s a really good team.”

The Mustang’s Baseball Team started off the season well with only two losses and 15 wins.

The Mustangs were recently ranked #1 in the California Community College Baseball Coaches Association (CCCBCA) NorCal Coaches Poll during the week of Feb. 21, receiving 485 votes.

The team was formally in the No. 2 spot during preseason. Last season, the Mustangs were in the Elite 8 and also got fourth place in the Final Four.