Track team competes at CSU meets: Delta Mustangs do well, ready for De Anza Invitational

This is it, this is what you have been training for years for. You get up to the starting line, get in your block, then get in position. The countdown goes off, three, two, one, BANG! This is what it is like for an athlete to start a race.

Delta College’s track and field team had two meets recently.

One was at California State University, Chico from March 2-3, and another at California State University, Stanislaus on March 4.

The Delta team did exceptionally well at both.

At Chico, Saivon Lewis took home fifth place in the decathlon, while Nick Kiel took home sixth place in the decathlon.

Laury-Ashly Diboki was favored to win until she was disqualified at the end of the 800 meter.

“Every meet I want to PR, that’s why I push myself at every practice and every meet,” said Diboki.

At the Stanislaus Invitational, Stanley Young placed third in the 100 meter.

“In high school it was natural, here I have to work for it more,” said Young.

Mens 4×1 had a seasons best with a score of 42.88. Melvin Flax placed first in shot put.

Craig Perkins placed fourth in javelin. Alicia Woo placed fourth in pole vault.

Caitlin McClain broke the school record in hammer throw, with a score of 44.37.

Cody Hern placed third in discus.

Delta’s track and field team have the De Anza Invitational at De Anza College upcoming meet on March 10.

“In CSU Chico and CSU Stanislaus we had to go against a lot of four-year college athletes, in the De Anza Invitational we will be facing a lot more junior college athletes. Since we placed so well at these two other meets, I expect us to do very well at our next meet,” said Delta College’s Track and Field Head Coach Lauryn Jordan.