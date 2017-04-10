Oscars Review

The 89th annual Academy Awards wrapped up and will go down as the most memorable Oscars in history, for all the wrong reasons.

As in previous years there’s always that one film that dominates almost every single category but that did not happen this year.

“La La Land” won six Oscars on the night after some expected to win more awards after being nominated for a record 14.

“It was nice to see that most of the movies that were nominated for best picture won awards in different categories,” said Martha Hall a Stockton resident and major movie fan. “There wasn’t one movie that dominated the awards; I liked how the academy showed love to the different movies and performances.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel was really good, he put on one of the funnier shows in recent years and the musical performances were solid as well.

However, all everyone will remember is the blunder on the award shows final award.

It was time for the award everyone was waiting to hear the winner of: Best Picture.

The two presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announce the nominees.

At first viewers likely thought Beatty was building suspense by taking his time to read the winner but now we know he was confused and thrown off.

Dunaway finally read “La La Land,” and the whole crew goes on stage to give their speeches only to be interrupted and being revealed that “La La Land” had lost and “Moonlight” actually won Best Picture.

“I felt so bad for the people from both movies especially the ‘La La Land’ people just seeing their reactions and because they had the award taken from them,” said Robert Griffin, a Stockton resident and casual movie fan. “I don’t watch the Oscars every year but I decided to this year, I have never seen that before it was tough to watch that ending and seeing the trophies being handed to the actual winner.”

It was a shame “Moonlight” didn’t get to really have the moment because of the confusion and shock that the viewers were still processing but in the end it was a great film that definitely deserved Best Picture.

After the biggest mistake in Oscars history many people wondered if it was done on purpose for ratings because numbers have been down for the last two years.

According to an article in The Hollywood Reporter, the show took another dip this year with 32.9 million viewers after having 34.4 million and 37.3 people watching in 2016 and 2015. The mistake was not staged, it was just an honest mistake and the Academy Awards owned up to it.