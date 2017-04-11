Power Rangers reborn

“It’s Morphin’ Time” indeed.

Saban’s Power Rangers movie premiered on March 24 and as far as remakes go this movie could go both ways.

Nostalgia was a big factor in creating this movie as it served as a tribute to the original 1990 series while at the same time giving a modern twist for millennials.

However, this movie seems to stand between the cheesy TV show fans have come to know and an action-filled superhero movie that seems to be overtaking cinema screens.

In this remake five angst-filled delinquent teenagers who attend the same high school but barely know each other happened to be at the same abandoned quarry at the same time and find five glowing coins that grant them superpowers.

But it’s less of an action-packed origin story and more of a teen angst and crude humor flick.

For the majority of the movie, without any spoilers, it focused on the relationships between the Rangers.

The movie also takes up a darker tone compared to the original series.

The villain of the movie, Rita, is absolutely terrifying. And while her origin story is vastly different from the original, she is still hell-bent on destroying the Rangers, even going as far as saying “I’ve killed rangers before.”

The movie also delves deep into the backstory of the individual Rangers. Just like Rita, the Rangers’ backstories have changed as well.

Jason the Red Ranger is an example.

Instead of a being a martial arts loving hero like in the original, he’s an all-star football quarterback turned delinquent when the pressure from his all too “perfect” life gets the best of him.

Each of the Rangers seemed to have their own insecurities and problems that allow the viewers to see another side of these Power Rangers that wasn’t shown much in the original series.

In addition to the backstories, it is also mentioned that one of the Rangers has ADHD and one of them is homosexual. It doesn’t dive too deep into the subjects, so fans might be questioning why it was even mentioned in the first place. Were the producers trying to prove a point?

Also, unlike in the original, the Rangers use the power of friendship to get the ability to morph. Zordon, the mystical floating head, stated in the movie that the Rangers had to trust in themselves and trust in each other, thus giving them the ability to morph, or “receive armor” as the movie describes it.

Too bad it takes nearly the entire movie to do so.

Nevertheless, the movie wasn’t bad. It gives the viewer a new perspective on the Rangers.

Long-time fans of the series will enjoy the nostalgia that comes with each scene and new fans could see a sliver of what the original series was like.

It was chock-full of Easter eggs and cameos, including re-mastered soundtrack versions of “Go Go Power Rangers” and “The Power.”

Despite the changes made to the remake, it was interesting enough to make the experience enjoyable.