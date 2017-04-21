Seeking treatment, therapy for mental health not common

Everyone goes through rough times and stress at some point in their life and everyone deals with it in a different way.

Whether it’s dealing with school, work, problems with friends and family or even mental health problems a lot more people are seeing life coaches or therapists.

According to psychologytoday.com “27 percent of all adults received mental health treatment in the two years prior. Of this group, 47 percent report a history of medication but no therapy, more than a third report a history of both medication and therapy and 19 percent report a history of therapy but no medication.”

Psychologytoday.com lists other reasons why someone would receive therapy like communication, self-exploration and support/coping.

“I have been going to therapy for a while now because of some stress and problems with school and not having a sense of direction,” said Sharon Thomas, a Stockton resident who has been going to therapy for three years. “I wanted someone to talk to about the problems I had and get some advice on what I should do because while I was in school didn’t know what I wanted to be or what to do with my future so it scared me and I needed someone to talk to.”

“By going to therapy I felt a relief and after lots of sessions I was more positive and it felt great to have someone that supports you no matter what,” said Thomas.

Although the majority of people who see a therapist go to talk about personal problems, there are some who just want to have someone to talk to about anything.

“I’ve been going to therapy and seeing a life coach sparingly for the last year,” said Brett Reilly a former student from Modesto Junior College. “I had the same stress that everyone else normally has but it’s not the reason I started seeing a therapist and coach,” said Reilly.

Reilly says that seeing a therapist is a normal thing to do and should not be viewed negatively.

“When you’re going to therapy a lot of people start to assume that there is something wrong with you or you’re crazy but I go just to have a conversation. There’s some things that I don’t really want to share with friends and family and I wanted someone that could help motivate me after a tough week,” he said.

For more information on different events and to get in contact with therapists or life coaches in the San Joaquin County you can visit the Psychology Today website.