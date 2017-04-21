Trump supporters visit Mexico

Throughout Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, he continuously made outrageous comments about Mexico and Mexican citizens.

In June 2015, Trump announced he was running for president in a speech that included some of his most horrendous accusations against Mexicans.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump was quoted saying in a Huffington Post article.“They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Backlash immediately followed the comments and seemingly started a war between anti-Trump Mexicans and Trump.

After every controversial comment and offensive language used, supporters still believe Trump can make America great again.

My question to Trump supporters is, if Trump can make America great again why plan a visit to the land of rapists, job-stealers and bad hombres on the first sign of a vacation?

Yes, I’m talking to you spring breakers and summer vacationers.

If Mexico is such a terrible place that we as a country feel it’s necessary to build a wall in between us, then why vacation there?

“I love the Mexican people, but Mexico is not our friend. They’re killing us at the border and they’re killing us on jobs and trade. FIGHT!” Trump tweeted in June 2015.

The wall has been a promise of Trump’s presidency evidently from the beginning of his campaign.

The wall — the best wall, a wall like no one has ever seen — is what Republican voters wanted, but only to keep Mexicans out and Americans in.

With the exception, of course Americans visiting Mexico any time they please, because travel bans and walls should be implemented on everyone but Americans.

Some may argue that Americans travel legally to Mexico, they don’t illegally trespass.

I would argue that those people have no idea how privileged they are to be able to file for a visa or passport in such a timely manner.

Options for immigrants trying to enter the United States legally are applying for one of many different types of visas and green cards.

Each application process is different and all include fees for paperwork, the government, lawyers and much more.

The Immediate relative and family preference visas will cost $325.00 and that isn’t including the $165 fee to obtain your card once you’ve been approved.

These are just a few of the charges that vary with every application you file for a visa.

As of November 1, 2016, there were 1,309,282 applicants for an American visa with each country being maxed out at seven percent according to the Bureau of Consular Affairs.

It isn’t easy coming to the United States, it’s now very common to wait seven or more years to be approved for a visa.

So if your excuse for your extended stay in Cabo wearing your “Make America Great Again” hat is that if you can do it legally, check your privilege.

I, like many other Mexicans have a problem with you chanting “Build A Wall!” in a country with millions of people attempting to legally enter the U.S. in search of a better life.