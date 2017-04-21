Twinkle toes get Last Chance to compete in Big 8 Conference Championship

Delta College’s Track and Field team is in its final stretch of the semester, with the Big 8 Conference Championship set to take off 9 a.m. Monday, April 24 at Sacramento City College.

Regardless of the conditions, rain or shine, the Mustangs are determined to perfect the craft and practice twice a day to finish the season strong.

“We’re out here to work hard, if you take this seriously the coach will push you to the limit, we practice rain or shine, morning weights and afternoon track,” said Samantha Correa, a first year track athlete.

Competing in the Big 8 Conference Championship is contingent on how well one competes in tournaments throughout the entire season.

The most recent track meet was the California State University, East Bay Invitational on April 15 where some Mustangs flourished and others hoped to look past the meet.

“I competed in the one and the two and the 4X1. I didn’t do well, it was just a bad meet, didn’t run well. It was tough conditions, but we had to run still,” said James Reed, a first-year track athlete.

“Not everyone won, but I know the girls 4X1 team won, and other people did well too!”, says Correa.

The Big 8 Conference Championship is what all track stars strive to compete for during the rigorous season.

Spots are running out to compete in the Conference Championship, however, one can only compete if ranked in the top 24 of the conference.

If runners didn’t get a chance to break into the top 24 during the most recent East Bay Invitational, one more opportunity will be available at the Yuba Last Chance Meet at Yuba College on Saturday, April 22.

Regarding if the entire track and field team will compete in the Last Chance meet, second year track athlete James Williams replied, “the team isn’t sure, some people might, some people won’t, so it’s not a whole group thing.”

For many on the track and field team, Williams exemplifies what a successful Mustang student athlete strives for, he has already received a full football scholarship from KCU, and is also competing in the Big 8 Conference Championship.

“I believe I’m doing the 4X4, I also believe the 1 and the 2, but sometimes last minute things can come up, it just depends on how fast I run and how fast they do. Honestly, it just depends on situations” said Williams.

Some track and field members were feeling more optimistic about the chances at the Big 8 Conference Championship.

“It’s my first year back, it’s tough but we’ll get there,” said Reed.

“Of course, I’m always gonna go off with a bang! But honestly, I would feel like if we had more practice of just relay work and focus on that, I think we can pull off greater things,” said Williams.