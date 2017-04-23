Mustangs baseball continues dominance

On April 11, the Delta College Mustangs played the first game of a series of three games against the Santa Rosa Bear Cubs.

The Bear Cubs are ranked the best team in Northern California.

The Mustangs, however, won the game 10-2.

After winning the first game of the series, the Mustangs lost the second 5-3, but then won the third game 4-3, winning the best of three against the Bear Cubs.

As of April 18, the Mustangs are now standing in third place in the Big 8 Conference.

Reed Peters, the head baseball coach, named many players whom gave a strong showing on Tuesday, such as the pitcher Alex Patterson.

Other players who contributed to the strong win were; Joe Montes, Ryan Koch and Jack Walsh. Montes and Walsh each scored home runs. Montes, Walsh and Koch all had 2 RBI.

Peters stated the “goal is to reach the playoffs and reach the final four” and that “we’re in a good position to make the playoffs.”

Peters also made mention that his team has talent, but needs to “be more consistent,” especially on games that take place over the weekend.

The strong game against the No. 1 ranked team shows that the Mustangs are more than capable.

The next best of three will be against Folsom Lake Falcons whom are ranked 6th in the Big 8 Conference. The next game will be on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m.

The last series the Mustangs will play is against the Sacramento City Panthers whom now are in first place in the Big 8 Conference. The games will be on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday April 25-28 at 2:30 p.m.

The last two series will decide the fate of the baseball team and whether or not they make it to the playoffs.