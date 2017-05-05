E-40’s Delta concert lit

Bay Area rap artist E-40 entertained a crowd of at best 100 during the “Dollars for Degrees” benefit concert April 27 at Atherton Auditorium.

The concert began at 8 p.m.

Funds from the concert were to benefit scholarship programs while bringing attention to student dropout and stopout rates.

Seating was on a first come, first serve basis. I was able to get myself pretty close to the stage.

However, by the time E-40 took the stage at 8:43 the alleys became filled with people who were late, which left people just deciding to stand in that area the remainder of E-40’s set.

The Dollars for Degrees concert began with an in-house DJ and MC who both did a great job keeping the growing crowd engaged.

The MC would ask the crowd to stand up and dance, but she also reminded us that we needed to stay cool so it wouldn’t smell bad in the theatre.

The DJ played a wide range of popular hip-hop songs that kept the crowd moving and singing along to hits from rappers like YG, Drake, and Mac Dre.

The concert opened with a former Delta student who goes by the rap name “Detroit.”

He performed his own version of “First Day Out” by fellow Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley that revolved around Delta college and being a student.

E-40’s set started around 8:40 p.m.

Opening up the show with his hit song “Yay Area” off of his “My Ghetto Report Card” album.

He then performed a medley of all his hits, mixing songs from 27 of his studio albums.

Before E-40 performed “Snap Yo Fingers” he recalled a story about how he and Lil Jon came together to work on music.

E-40 performed at most 10 songs.

There were a couple of songs I wanted to hear, but when you’ve been in the music industry for 30 years, like E-40, song selection has to be tricky.

The concert ended with E-40’s hit song “Tell me when to go.”

Being that ASDC’s mission is to advocate for students along with providing students programs with diversity, the organization did a good job with its first benefit concert.