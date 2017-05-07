Podcasts gaining more listeners

Podcasts have become more popular in recent years.

Gone are the days of having to listen to the radio and hearing the same songs being played.

Now many listeners have the choice to listen to the songs they want to hear whenever they want, resulting in many people turning to podcasts

“I was tired of listening to the same songs on different radio stations not just one station,” said Justine Perez, a frequent podcast listener from Stockton.

Perez feels that the music on the radio is limited and repetitive.

“Listening to the radio sometimes feels like commercials get played more than music. So I decided to give podcasts a shot because I wanted to decide what music and shows to listen to and I’ve listened to podcasts ever since,” said

Perez.

With different genres available to listeners, the numbers for podcasts have been rising quickly.

According to convinceandconvert.com, podcast listening jumped 23 percent between 2015 and 2016 and the total podcast listening audience in the United States is 57 million. Convinveandconvert.com also states that the rise in podcast consumption in the last two years relates with how podcasts are consumed. 64 percent of podcasts are being listened to on a smartphone or tablet.

Everyone carries a smartphone, making listening to podcasts easy.

“I’m always listening to sports podcasts when I’m not able to watch it on TV,” said sports fan and longtime podcast

listener Nicholas Conley.

What makes podcasts convenient is that it is a companion media, providing company for each listener wherever they go. Letting users listen away from home.

“When I can’t watch ‘Sportscenter’ I’m listening to the ‘PTI’ (Pardon the Interruption) podcast and ‘The Herd’ usually while driving. Sometimes driving on your own gets boring and by listening to podcasts it makes the drive go by a lot faster and you can binge more episodes and different shows any time you want,” said Conley.

The numerous platforms make it easy to listen to and access. Meaning listeners have the luxury of accessing the variety of channels available to them and choosing content.

“There’s so many different podcasts that you can listen to like sports or talk radio or podcasts about movies and a lot more so there’s something out there for everyone to listen to,” said Perez.