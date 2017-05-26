Delta College celebrates 82nd graduation

San Joaquin Delta College graduation class of 2017 and professors.
Collegian staff member Stacia Greenberg approaching the stage to receive her diegree.
Collegian staff member Ismat Dajani approaches stage to receive his degree.
Students approaching stage to receive degrees #2.
Delta College graduates approaching stage to receive their degrees.
Graduate approaching stage to receive degree.
Professors and Graduates.
Professors and graduates.
Alumni speaker Cristal Harris gives speech.
Collegian Staff members Dylan Laura, Midori Morita, Gloria Gibbs and Aliyah Stoeckl awaiting their graduation.
San Joaquin Delta College choir group singing before the graduation ceremony starts.
Family, friends and loved ones of graduates watching the ceremony.
Professors and graduates.
Delta College choir singing.