Full Moon Riders to host downtown Stockton bike ride

The Full Moon Riders will host an evening bike ride along Downtown Stockton’s historic waterfront on Wednesday, Sept. 6

Riders wishing to participate are asked to assemble in front of the Regal Cinema on the Janet Leigh Plaza at 6 p.m. The ride will last for two hours.

The event is free to the public.

Riders should bring lights, tools to change a flat, water and a cell phone.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and wear a helmet.

Following the ride, the group will meet for dinner at a downtown restaurant. Secure bicycle parking is available.

“Full Moon Riders is an event developed by Downtown Stockton Alliance CEO Cynthia Fargo three years ago as a way to bring people out after 5 p.m.,” said Graphic and Communications Manager Sylwia Lipiec-Qualls.

Rides take place monthly from May through October.

Each ride is lead by a different bicycle-oriented business or group.

Robby’s Bicycle Shop will lead Wednesday’s ride.

“The rides are a great way to meet new people who are into the same thing,” said Robby’s mechanic and salesperson Greg Montanez. “Or come with a group and hang out.”

For further information, contact Visit Stockton at (209) 938-1555.