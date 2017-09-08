Amazon to bring 1,000 jobs

On Aug. 22, the city of Stockton announced it will be home to a new facility for online retailer Amazon.

The new 600,000 square foot facility will be located in southside Stockton near the Stockton Metropolitan Airport.

The unemployment rate in the country is always topic of conversation and in one of the largest states, California is doing relatively well.

According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate is at a low of 4.4 percent and although low the rate varies depending on cities most cities have seen lower rates in the last five years.

City Councilman Elbert Holman commented on Capital Public Radio saying this is going to be a great economic boost for the city.

He mentioned Amazon already uses Stockton’s airport to ship things out from the Tracy and Patterson facility locations.

It was just five years ago the city of Stockton filed for bankruptcy and it’s

“Breaking News” according to Mayor Michael Tubbs as its bringing 1,000 full-time jobs with benefits to future employees.

Currently the Valley is home to fulfillment centers in Tracy, Patterson and most recently Sacramento.

“I didn’t know there was going to be a new facility, especially not here. It’s good, maybe there will be more progressiveness following the opening of it too,” said Nina Garcia, Delta College student.

With the expansion of Amazon in Stockton, there is a community of commuters that will have the opportunity to work in the city they live in.

As of now there aren’t exact dates of when construction will be underway or when the warehouse will be completed. Jobs are advertised at amazon.com/jobs.