Transitioning into Mustang life

Graduating high school is a big stepping stone in one’s life. It’s the time when you decide what you want to be. Some students go straight to the workforce, some join the Army and some don’t do anything at all.

There’s a percentage that go back to school – college to be precise.

The atmospheres of a high school campus and a college campus are different.

Every fall semester, Delta’s campus is bustling with students, most of them fresh out of high school.

The first week at a new school can be terrifying but exciting.

While a community college doesn’t offer the entire college experience, Delta offers the experience you can only get a college.

The college experience can be a lot of take in at first, so for the first week of classes, we went around and asked some first time college students how they were taking in this new experience.

Jazmin Villa of Tracy explained her experience.

“I am really liking the transition from high school. I have more time for what I like on my own time, yet I am learning more than I ever did in high school,” she said.

She said classes so far have been easier than her classes in high school. The time that she spends in class is a lot shorter and even though she has more homework, it’s easier to manage because she’s not in class for as long as she was in high school.

Classes are more versatile in college, since there are more choices and the students can pick the time they want.

“The classes are easy on my opinion. There’s less stress because I’m in charge of me and not the system. I have more free time, and I want to fill that with work but I don’t know if that’s a good idea since I’m a full-time student,” said Vivienne Aguilar.

Aguilar said she was having some anxiety from her old life since coming to Delta.

“I usually have friends all around to talk to and help me through,” she said.

another student, gave us a bit of her experience as well.

“I’m taking the transition very well, just getting used to the fast-paced tempo,” said Kell. “The classes are a bit harder than high school but I feel like I have more free time than high school due to having classes every other day.”

Although the experiences vary for many students, you can expect to have meaningful learning experiences on campus.