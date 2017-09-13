Sandberg keynotes leadership forum at Pacific

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg was the keynote speaker at the Advancing Women’s Leadership Forum at University of the Pacific on Sept. 12, 2017.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO, speaks to the audience about the importance of Lean In groups in communities, as well as her book Option B.

Sheryl Sandberg, explains to the audience the importance of resilience.

Sheryl Sandberg recieves a gift on behalf of the UOP staff.

Sheryl Sandberg asks the audience if any of the women in the audience have ever been called "bossy", as she compares how little men are referred to as "bossy".

The AG Spanos center fills up with prospective audience members.

Margaret Chang, a pharmacist, and UOP alumni, speaks at the Advancing Women's Leadership Forum.

Pianist, speaker and rapper Jade, performs at the Advancing Women's Leadership conference at UOP.

Edie Lambert from KCRA 3 welcomes everyone to the Advancing Women's Leadership Forum.