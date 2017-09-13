September brings many things to do

Greek festival at St. Basil Church
Stockton
Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday
$2 general admission
Flea Market at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds
Stockton
6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Paddle Social at Lodi Lake
Free if you bring your own equipment
$25 to rent equipment
Lodi Grape Festival
Under 16 free Thursday, Free admission from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for all ages Friday, Bring two cans of food between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. get free admission Saturday and Sunday
Metro Station performs at Hutchins Street Square
Lodi
Free admission
Cruise night from Bagel Express
Stockton
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Magic Men Live! at the Bob Hope Theater
Stockton
8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $25-$100
Live music at the Garlic Brothers
Stockton
8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Jazz Jam at Whirlow’s On Miracle Mile
Stockton
Free admission
Opening day of the Pumpkin Patch
Dell’Osso farms
Lathrop