Tuleburg Press to host second Fully Booked fundraiser

Locally run Tuleburg Press’ annual Fully Booked event is happening on Sept. 29 with high hopes of a successful outcome.

The event, which will be held at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, raises funds for The Write Place, a downtown Stockton writing and creative center founded by Tuleburg Press.

Single tickets cost $80. A couple is $145. A table can be purchased for $1,000. Tickets can be purchased at tuleburgpress.com/fullybooked.

Last year’s Fully Booked event raised enough money to open the center.

The Write Place is within walking distance for many schools like Team Charter and Stockton Collegiate. Programs and classes are offered.

“The Write Place is actually a writing center that’s 2,000 square feet space where people can learn writing and book arts,” said Paula Sheil.

Tuleburg Press was started locally with the objective of supporting local authors.

The organization was founded by Paula Sheil, a current instructor of English composition and Shakespeare at Delta.

“Tuleburg Press was started to publish books about Stockton, about the people, the situations and the concerns,” said Sheil “What differentiates us from others is our outreach in the community.”

Sheil teaches an accelerated course that would complete a student’s English transfer units in a semester.

She was a staff writer for The Record for 10 years and helped establish The Artifact, a Delta literary magazine.

From the time she graduated from University of the Pacific, she has lived in Stockton and helped local authors achieve their goals,. Tuleburg Press is a most recent endeavor.

In 2015, Phil Hutcheon, English composition and film as literature professor at Delta College, had “Desperation Passes,” published through the Tuleberg Press. The book went on to receive positive reviews from Midwest Book Review.

Last year, Tuleburg Press published “55 Words and Counting,” a book of poetry by former Delta student Dave Waldon.

This years’ Fully Booked event also honors retired English instructor Sam Hatch.

“Sam Hatch is really into literacy. He is a retired Delta College professor even though he might still teach a class here and there. He got involved with the broader literacy movement that involves a lot of people in Stockton. He found out through research that half of the SUSD libraries were unworkable and had no working staff,” said Sheil.

Through various methods Hatch has received money from donations mainly from Delta College professors and collected books from the community.

With partners across the community such as schools and companies that sell books, he has begun the long process of taking inventory and replaced old and damaged books.