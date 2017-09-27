Remake of ‘It’ turns into a box office success

On Sept. 8, the new ‘It’ remake was released.

The first film of a two-episode remake of the 1990 horror flick hit theaters nationwide.

It is based on the 1986 novel “It” by Stephen King.

The film is directed by Andy Muschietti.

For those who aren’t familiar with the novel, 1990 movie, or the 2017 remade version of “It,” the story focuses on a group of seven preteen outcasts [who are known as the Losers Club] who grew up in Derry, Maine in the late 1950s and are the new target victims for demonic presence “It” better known as “Pennywise.”

“It was pretty funny and I really liked the actors who played the movie. I thought it was going to be scarier but it wasn’t at all. Maybe it’s because I watched the original movies when I was younger…I like the new one better just because I enjoyed it more this time,” said third-year Delta student Alexia Gonzalez.

Despite the changes made in the original script co-written by Chase Palmer and Cary Fukunaga, who was originally the director of the film, the Muschietti script version turned out to be a complete success.

“It” reached a box office record of $218.7 million in domestic gross, $152.6 in international gross, adding to a total gross of $370 million globally in 10 days, according to boxofficemojo.com.

The script shown in theaters exceeded the expectations many had including the creator of the novel, Stephen King.

“I had hopes but I wasn’t prepared for how good it really was, it’s something that is different but at the same time it’s something audience are going to relate to and they are going to like the characters because to me is all about the characters, if you like the characters you care then, the scares generally work,” said King in an interview with express.co.uk.

According to BuzzFeed, there were some major script differences between Fukunaga’s version of “It” and Muschietti’s version. The differences were some of the main characters names were changed, more parents were added, homophobia and racism was more apparent, major flashbacks were more common, the threat was more openly sexual, the climax was completely different and changes in the ending were made.

The horror film has been well accepted and has exceeded audience expectations.

“It wasn’t what I expected actually, I wasn’t expecting it to be very good compared to other horror movies we have now, but the way they catered to the different things that people fear was really cool,” said Delta student Shelby Hudson.