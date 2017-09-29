New ‘it’ thing, thrifting back in style

Thrift store shopping has gained a ton of traction within the last couple years since millennials love dressing in “vintage” clothes, myself included.

According to America’s Research Group, a consumer research firm, about 16 to 18 percent of Americans will shop at a thrift store some time during the year.

Thrift store shopping is something I rarely do. I have worked in retail a good amount of my work life, so I always bought retail.

I always see these stories of someone buying a painting or a miscellaneous item for $10 and it turns out to be something worth thousands of dollars, so thrifting was something I always told myself I need to do more of.

“Thrift shopping is something I do to find gems, I find a lot of older styles that are a couple years out of style and try to produce my own look. It can be fun at times it really is hit and miss when you come to any thrift store,” said customer Tanya Jackson.

The Internet has helped thrifting grow more than just an in-store option. Social media has played a part in online thrifting people can now post their items on Instagram and let the followers come to them through a virtual store.

Online apps have also helped, such as eBay, Amazon and if you wanted to sell locally, Offer Up.

What I wanted to capture was how much you can buy if you take $30 with you into a thrift store.

I also wanted to talk to people that thrift store shop and what brings people back to thrift stores.

The thrift store I chose was Superior Thrift on Wilson Way in Stockton.

As soon as I walked in you realize it is nothing like your retail store at the mall. Racks of clothes for aisles and picture frames and other items on the side of the store walls.

It was divided with signs hanging from the ceiling telling which racks held what products.

Just looking through the shirts and pants I got to see the deals that I have been told about. T-shirts I normally paid $30 to $40 on were thrifted for $6 to $10.

I ended up walking out with a pair of pants and two T-shirts and went over budget by $2. Just speaking with consumers, you can see they truly love thrift shopping. For some it was even more of a hobby.

Thrift shops are not just places that sell clothe. They have vases, picture frames, board games and other random items spread around the store.

Thrift stores can also be used as an economical advantage since the prices are so consumer friendly. Consumers are able to go somewhere and not feel suffocated by unrealistic prices at major retail stores.

“Shopping here is a blessing as a mother of 3, I get to buy my kids different outfits for the price of one at JCPenney ….. Shopping here I get to find things to decorate my house and give it that cute look,” said customer Jacqueline Rivera.