Delta engineer students learn to fly

For the last couple Saturdays, Delta College engineering students have ventured to Stockton Metropolitan Airport to apply their studies on life-sized, functioning airplanes.

e Airplane Project is run by an organization called Youth Eagles Aviation and the goal is to guide and teach Delta’s Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) and the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) the different mechanisms of a plane and what goes into building a plane.

It also teaches students the fundamentals of flight, aerospace engineering, how to read a blueprint, aircraft design, engine technology and an overall view of aviation and aerospace.

“Everything that they’ve taught us is really interesting because you don’t usually get this information on a daily basis,” said computer science major, Sarah Supat.

Michael Perez, co-founder of the Youth Eagles Aviation & Aerospace Education and Delta alum, wanted to offer Delta students hand-on-experience

“Hopefully, some of these students will choose the aerospace route. If not, the experience they get can be translated in any kind of engineering pathway,” said Perez.

Women make up only 24 percent of the Science Technology Engineering and Math