Breakfast to raise funds

It’s time to save the date for Delta’s La Raza Employees Association annual Dia De Los Muertos Scholarship breakfast fundraiser.

Dia De Los Muertos is the Day of the Dead.

It is celebrated in many Latin American countries.

The celebration runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. It is the celebration of prayers and remembrance of family and friends who have died. It is a national holiday in Mexico.

The Association’s sixth annual event will take on place on Nov. 1 in Danner Hall, running from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15.

This will be the first year that the event is hosted in Danner Hall. Takeout and on campus delivery are available.

Volunteers who help serve the breakfast are students who are awarded scholarships from the Association and staff members who are part of the La Raza Employees Association.

The breakfast served is pozole, tamales, pan dulce and a choice of hot chocolate or coffee.

There will be local artists like Saul Serna and Samouro Baccam displaying and donating work for a silent auction.

This event is open to the public.

Tickets can be purchased by a La Raza Employees Association member.

The Association is made up of the Delta staff and faculty.

It helps Delta students with tuition and other resources, including scholarships.

To qualify for a scholarship, students have to have a 2.0 grade-point average and have to be of Latin American ethnicity.

To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact Claudia Navarro, scholarship chairperson or Marie Williams, community member.

Navarro can be reached at cnavarro@deltacollege.edu and Williams at mwilliams@deltacollege.edu.

Tickets are also available at Enrollment Service and Students Development in the DeRicco Student Services Building or by calling (209) 954-5151, ext. 6185.