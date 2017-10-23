Tools For Success helps Students with Homeownership

Delta college Hosted, in partnership with CalWORKs, continued its Tools to Success workshop series event on Thursday, Oct 12 in the Derrico bullring here on campus. It was here where representatives from STAND Affordable housing Maria Alcazar and Arturo Carrasco taught a workshop called Preparing for Homeownership.

Stand affordable housing is a nonprofit organization that’s been around for 30 years and started out as a group of residence that got together to revitalize the southeast Stockton area.

Stand affordable housing began This by purchasing broken down homes and in turn fixing them up and turning them into low-income affordable housing. They also provide home loan counseling as well as sell homes to low-income families. They provide youth services. “We provide a youth component to it, after-school tutoring we also have two social service programs, one that provides service coordination through the four sites of the housing authority. As well as an outreach program that focuses on southeast Stockton” said Alcazar.

The goal of the visit was to provide education and information to the potential new homeowner. During the workshop, Alcazar gave beneficial information on the do’s and don’ts when buying a home, as well as giving tips on budgeting for a new home and what your overall credit score should be when going into the process of buying a home for the first time.

This workshop is one in a series that is provided by the CalWORKs services here on Deltas campuses. “Our San Joaquin Delta college CalWORKs programs offer a workshop program called tools to succeed, so every semester we hold three to four workshops on topics based on students needs, “ said Callworks research specialist Sandra Varela.

The subject was selected due to student need. Jada Daniels an elementary teacher prep major came to learn more on the subject of homeownership. “I’m actually like looking into Preparing to buy a home,” said Daniels. “Most of the information are some that I already know because I’m already looking into it …. The numbers that you would be looking at when it came to family size which is something I never considered,” said Daniels.

Tools to Succeed workshop series will host its next workshop on holiday budgeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 1pm-2pm in the Dericco student services building.

