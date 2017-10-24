‘Hocus Pocus’ last of summer movies

It’s that time of year again, for pumpkin everything, witches and black cats.

On Friday, October 13, the free family event “Movies at the Point” held its last showing, Spooktacular Movie Night at Weber Point in downtown Stockton.

The featured movie was Hocus Pocus.

“It’s the big yearly party … the last showing of the summer,” said Tina Gaines, senior rec of Stockton’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The gates opened at 5:30 p.m., an hour earlier than usual to give children the opportunity to take part in the activities for the party.

After going through security at the entrance gate children and adults were able to trick-o-treat at candy stations, face painting, jump zone, air brush art, scenic fall wagon rides and food trucks.

“It’s my favorite movie,” said Gaines.

She wasn’t alone.

Weber Point was full of families and children of all ages in Halloween costumes.

The lawn began to fill with chairs, blankets and the smell of food as Stocktonians waited for the movie to be projected onto the canopy.

“It’s a great thing Stockton puts on for family fun,” said Justina Johns.

When dusk arrived, and the sun began to go down, the crowd grew bigger. Sunset arrived and the movie began to appear on screen. The crowd looked happy to enjoy a free community event that brought the family together.

“Things like this help keep the kids out of trouble,” said Johns.

Although it was cold that night most of the crowd stayed and toughed it out while others departed early.

Next year their “Movies at the Point” will begin again in June and end in mid-October.