Feminism something to continue working on, not back track

When you think of the word “feminist” or “feminism,” you may think of a 1970’s bra burning or a shirt from Forever 21 with the word printed across.

While we all have our own interpretations of what feminism is or what it means to us, according to Webster’s dictionary feminism is defined as “the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes.”

Therefore, “feminists” would be considered advocates for equal rights of the sexes.

Although the topic of feminism has been around for hundreds of years what exactly does it mean for today’s generation?

As a millennial and a 20-year old college woman, feminism has been the topic of conversations for two different reasons.

It has made major breakthrough in equality of the workplace, and thanks to Intagrammers and the Kardashians it has moved mountains for sexual equality.

As a woman I feel these two subjects shouldn’t be of equal comparison as feminist breakthroughs.

For women who have worked extremely hard to make a difference in the workforce such as Sheryl Sandberg, Tina Fey and Sophia Amouroso, why does the focus always seem to switch onto those trying to make a difference sexually.

It’s one thing to post a topless picture of yourself to social media and it’s a whole other thing to be a well known actress, that produces and writes their own Emmy-awarded shows and films.

Feminism shouldn’t be classified as something as simple as an intentional “nip-slip.” Sure Susan B. Anthony fought for equal rights among women, but should her memory live on as providing the freedom of celebrity women nudes, or that women climbing their way up the corporate ladder?

As role models for the next generation, I feel that as women we should carry on the tradition of women excelling in the workforce and becoming their own bosses.

We should continue to model that no one has to be a self proclaimed housewife. Trade your aprons for a MacBook pro if you want, because regardless, it’s your choice.

I understand the feminism behind that of sexual equality, and I feel that women have come a long way with that as well, and are free to express themselves however they feel, but I don’t feel that younger generations should be influenced to believe feminism is as simple as a revealing photo on the internet, or proudly announcing bedroom conquests.

It’s so much more than that, and women are so much more than that.

Part of feminism is simply believing and knowing that the sexes are equal and feeling like you always have to prove it. Women and men are equal and when they are not treated equally something must be done in order to right that injustice.

With feminism making breathroughs in society and being printed on T-shirts, we must not forget how hard the women who went before us worked to get to where we are today.

Our accomplishments as women are something we should always celebrate and never take for granted.