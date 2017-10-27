Origins, horrors favorite dolls explained

Whether or not you’re into scary stories, these origin stories of some infamous creatures will pull you in enough to leave you wanting more.

Annabelle

Ed and Lorraine Warren are known for investigating paranormal occurring events, such is the case of the story behind the Annabelle, which resulted in The Conjuring and Annabelle movies.

The original doll can be found in a locked box at the Warren’s Occult museum which resides in Monroe, Connecticut. This doll’s location is under supervision by the Warren’s and among many other items.

The doll is said to be inhabited by an “inhuman spirit”, according to the Warren’s official website .

It’s said the real story of this supernatural case started in 1970.

Donna, a 28-year-old nurse, received the doll as a birthday gift from her mom. After a while, Donna and her roommate Angie began noticing that the doll was changing positions and places. Movements included… legs crossed, arms folded or… standing on its feet.

Later on, both Donna and Angie began finding written messages saying “Help me, Help Lou.”

The women later communicated with the spirit and were introduced to this spirit as Annabelle Higgins, a young girl of age 7 who was a resident on the property before the building was constructed.

This spirit communicated she felt comfortable with them and she felt loved and ask for permission if she could stay with them.

Little did they know that things were about to get worse.

They soon realized they needed help when one of their friends, Lou, encountered two incidents with the doll were he was injured.

The first attempt was when he felt Annabelle strangling him while he was taking a nap. Another time, he found himself hurt with claw marks in his chest after entering Donna’s room where he heard someone breaking in.

At the time, the Warren’s were contacted immediately and they found out that the doll itself was not possessed but manipulated instead by an inhuman presence.

It was looking to possess a human body and not looking forward to staying in the doll body.

According to the Warren’s website: “Spirits do not possess inanimate objects like houses or toys, they possess people. An inhuman spirit can attach itself to a place or object…”

The Warren’s took the doll and on the way home, Ed Warren at some point had to sprinkle the Annabelle doll with holy water to calm it down because they were losing control of the brakes on dangerous curves while having the doll on the back seat.

The doll is currently locked up in the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut.

Chucky

Child’s Play movie is originally inspired by a doll called Robert the Doll which took place in 1903.

The horror movie resembles a doll called Chucky the Good Guy Doll where a killer and voodoo practitioner Charles Lee Ray is killed in a toy store.

According to the movie, Lee Ray then transfers his soul to a nearby doll with the intention of later transferring back to a human body. The doll is given as a gift to a boy named Andy; where later finds out that his doll is actually alive and has been on a killing spree.

The origin of this story started when 3-year-old Robert Eugene Otto received the doll as a gift. Robert, who simply went by “Gene,” became inseparable with the doll.

Robert’s parents knew there was something going…on with the doll because occasionally they would…

hear another voice aside from…their child’s and would feel the presence of a strong vibe.

At times, when Gene would make a mess, or have a bad behavior he would blame Robert the Doll every time saying: “I didn’t do it. Robert did it”.

As Robert grew older, he married and lived in Florida.

It is said he never got rid of the doll and was kept sitting on a room.

The new series released on Amazon Prime contains an episode named “Unboxed”, where we can appreciate how the events occurred with a visual aid of the case and detailed. It was recently aired on Oct.13, 2017 with a duration of forty minutes.

Soon after the couple died, the new occupants of the property found Robert the Doll.

They heard voices, foot steps, giggles and witnessed how the doll’s face changed.

Currently, the doll sits in a glass case in Fort East Martello Museum in Florida.