oct 27, Stockton. Delta College’s Cross Country met with other teams in the region for the Big Eight Conference Championship. American River College, Diablo Valley College, Modesto Junior College, Sacramento City College, Santa Rosa Junior College, San Joaquin Delta College, and Sierra College attended this meet at Oak grove regional park.

The results of this even help determine who qualifies for the 2017 Northern California Championship. “I felt I was a lot faster than last time. It was fantastic.” Said Delta College student Raymond Lozano.

Lozano ranked 9th overall in the men’s event with a time of 22 minutes and 2.3 seconds. The men’s teams ran 4 miles and the women’s teams ran 5 kilometers.

San Joaquin Delta College ranked 5th in men’s and 6th in women’s. Sacramento ranked first in the women’s event with a score of 40 and an average time of 20:43. Diablo Valley led the men’s event with a score of 30 and an average time of 21:38.

San Joaquin Delta College will not be advancing to the Northern California Regional Cross Country Championship, but they remain proud of the progress they have made in preparation for this event.

“This was a year where there’s been a lot of growth and a lot of improvement.” said Delta College Assistant Coach Mike Wortman.

Team results and individual rankings can be found on Directathletics.com The Northern California Championship will be held at Toro Park in Salinas on November 03.