Delta volleyball team suffers loss

Delta College’s women’s volleyball team played a home game against Sierra College Wolverines on Oct. 12.



With 14 previous wins and two losses, Mustang fans were on their feet near the end of every match.



The Mustangs and the Wolverines were neck-and-neck with Sierra College winning with scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 26-24.



Not one spectator in the stands could stay quiet between each point scored, and many jeered at the referees for missing calls and, as angry fans put: “missing a good game.”



“I thought it was a tough loss, you know. They played well,” said spectator, Lexi Trawick.

The Mustangs have had a strong season so far and this loss hasn’t discouraged the players.



“It was a good game but I feel like we could’ve came out stronger but overall our team, we tried our best and we can’t wait to see them again,” said Natalie Bianchi, the Mustangs’ defensive specialist player.



The Mustangs have been Conference Champions 19 times, have been a part of the final eight in the Northern California playoffs 25 times and a part of the final four 23 times.

On top of that, the Mustangs have also been in the Final Eight State Volleyball Tournament 19 times, according to their athletics page on the school website.



Head coach, Molly Mordaunt, has lead the Mustangs to dominate this season and the team shows their ease of working well together and making use of every player’s’ strengths.



“Sierra’s a really good team. I think that we needed to do a better job at serving tougher to keep them out of the system and we didn’t do that. We’re halfway through conference play and I’m thrilled at where we are and everything is within our control and we just need to keep getting better and better every day,” said Mordaunt.



The next upcoming game is today at 6:30 p.m. against Sacramento City College.



