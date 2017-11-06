Delta volleyball stays hot

The Delta College volleyball team defeated Consumnes River College in three sets (25-19, 25-10, 25-14) at Marcopulos Gymnasium to keep the regular season going strong.

The Consumnes River College volleyball team (8-14, 1-12 Big 8) battled Delta’s women’s volleyball team (20-3, 12-1 Big 8), but failed to win a set against the Mustang’s defense.

The Mustangs showed up early to establish dominance and kept going throughout the whole match, which allowed the three-set win.

“I just try and get the girls to take it game by game and keep them focus and get them ready for a Big 8 Championship run,” said Head Coach Molly Mordaunt-Hummel.

Throughout the game there were questionable out of bound calls and net touching calls on both sides but Delta had the game well in control so that didn’t impact the outcome.

The Mustangs wanted to get this game over within three sets since this was the first game back-to-back.

“Since we are having a back to back from a reschedule against Santa Rosa since the tragedy with the fire, we are going to come in tomorrow watch video and come in and take care of business tomorrow, said Mordaunt-Hummel

Freshman outside hitter Amilya Thompson had 20 kills added to her Big 8 Conference total and six digs, sophomore Kylee Irwin-Paz had 11 kills and eight digs, sophomore setter Mika Fithian added 39 assists to her conference total.

Amilya Thompson ranks No. 1 in kills (303) in the Big 8 Conference, while ranking number one in kills per set with 4.46.

Sophomore setter Mika Fithian ranks number one in Big 8 conference in assists (735), while ranking No. 2 in assists per set with 10.81.

The Mustangs 12-1 conference is one of its best records since joining the Big 8 Conference. Four games are left in conference play before playoffs begin.

The Mustangs play the next home game Friday, Nov. 10 against Folsom Lake College. The game is also Sophomore Night.