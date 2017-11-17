Fashion trends recycle through ages

Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street. Fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening,” said fashion icon Coco Chanel.

In this day and age, all things we see, hear, feel are impacted by fashion, whether it’s a pattern, a shade or a cut.

According to Pantone, did you know the color of the year is Greenery?

The only problem is that fashion is inspired by other things, as Chanel once said.

History and art are the biggest forms of inspiration. But this is a problem because it creates a repetition on “what’s hip” where you can practically shop in your closet every few years, if you haven’t thrown out or donated certain clothing choices.

Not only does fashion repeat, but the way in which it happens is now super-sonic.

By the time someone gets, buys or makes something, that fashion trend is likely already declining. Within a few weeks, it’s last century.

Fringe is an example.

Fringe was introduced by Native American tribes and was used on clothing to repel water. Fringe is a border or edge of hanging threads, cords, or strips which are made from leather, suede and buckskin. Fringe was also used by the Native Americans as a decorative embellishment often combined with shells and beads for a musical effect.

Fringe was later used in the 1920s when it became a major component of flapper dress. It was later brought back in the Native American version in the 1960s by the hippie movement as a way of showing empathy for oppressed minority groups, Native Americans included, as stated in encyclopedia.com. In 1968, the Hollywood film “Easy Rider” popularized the fringe look. In turn by the mid 1970s, fringe was out of style only to be brought back again and again in this decade.

The crop top is another popular item revived at the moment.

It was introduced in the 1940s but wasn’t considered fashion till the 1970s when a hippie used it in a “au-natural” movement.

Aerobics made sure the crop top trend continued into the 1980s with Madonna and movies like “Flash Dance” and “Dirty Dancing.”

It wasn’t until the 1990s that people started pairing the crop top with casual clothes.

Crop tops then showed up in movies (“Clueless”), shows ( “Saved by the Bell,”) and music videos (Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears).

By 2011 and 2012, designers such as Dolce and Gabbana, Salvatore Ferragamo, Prada, elevated the crop top to evening wear. The crop top has become a casual and dress attire-worthy piece until this day.

Being that high-waisted denim is often paired up with crop tops, it’s only fair to include it with these retro classics.

High-waisted jeans are a favorite given that jeans are a classic, a staple in everyday outfits. The high waisted cut is flattering for all sizes it is a match made in heaven for some. The high waisted jean first came into style when Levi’s produced jeans for women working on the land and in factories when World War II began.

They were both modest yet sexy for woman at the time.

It wasn’t until the 1950s that jeans became a staple that was fashion forward especially high-rise because of how they accentuated a woman’s shape and fit in all the right places. So when Marilyn Monroe, a size 8, starred in the 1961 movie “The Misfits” women weren’t against going back to high waists.

The fad again returned in the 1970 to the point that everyone had a pair or two.

By the 1980s with the advances in new styles and new washes, high-waist cuts lived on and the Guess brand’s marketing campaign emphasized the craze at the time.

So although we want something new, we are really just buying the same things but in different cuts, colors, or patterns.

If people were to keep clothes, in their closet they might just be able to keep up with the fashion speed because you would own the item already or have something similar.

Fashion strives for something new but with people getting inspired by the same thing or other designers, we aren’t going to be getting something new anytime soo