Pantry, food drive feeds students in need

It’s the season to be thankful.

As we reflect on what we’re fortunate to have friends, family, good health, the latest and greatest technology – it’s important to remember some people are happy to have a hot meal.

That’s the goal of the Associate Students of Delta College (ASDC) Food Pantry, to feed the hungry.

The ASDC Food Pantry began in 2012 under the leadership of former Vice President of Student Affairs Elizabeth Landa.

It started by giving turkeys and hams. Now holiday dinners are provided to families in need.

“I think it’s a great … it’s good that they give a whole dinner,” said Kristen Walker, Delta student.

This year the Business 23 Advertising class, under the leadership of Professor Andrew Kobylanski, has worked with ASDC to promote the event.

“I think this is a unique project because it involves the classroom, student activities and extracurricular activities working together,” said Wendy Byrd, ASDC Advisor and Temporary Director of Student Activities.

According to Byrd the process starts at the Financial Aid office where currently enrolled students are screened.

When the list is completed, ASDC provides the Financial Aid office with vouchers. Students with the greatest need are emailed. Those that receive the email can then go to Financial Aid to get the voucher to then will go to the ASDC office to collect the food.

“Our goal is 50 … that’s 50 completed dinners for a family of four to six people. The more donations, the more food we can give,” said Bryd.

In order to expand, Byrd hopes to have other departments at Delta participate in the Food Pantry drive to grow and reach a larger population. “We are in the process of collaborating with student enrollment, food services nutritional services, research and development to enhance ASDC Food Pantry into a larger sustainably institutional wise program,” said Byrd.

Though Thanksgiving is the prime focus at the moment, ASDC has started collecting for Christmas and will until Dec. 14. The Christmas Box will go through the same process as the Thanksgiving boxes.

If someone has a donation or check they can call (209) 954-5100 and a representative will pick up the donation.

Donations of $75 dollars or more, in cash or food value, must submit a form online or in the student activities office for tax deductions.

The hours are as followed: Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed from for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.