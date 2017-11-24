Mustangs prevail against 49ers

On Sept. 15 the Mustangs men’s soccer team played against the 49ers from Yuba College and came away with a 3-2 win.

The match started equal for both sides as the teams fought to take the lead.

The Yuba city 49ers took an early lead scoring twice within minutes of the game staring Jose Zavala scored the first goal of the game with an assist by (Grayson Romig)

It was only until the Mustangs got control of the ball when the team took advantage and surprised the opponents goal net with an early goal at five minutes in.

Javeir Gamez scored the first goal for delta college with an assist by Israel Oliveras

After fighting back and forth for the ball, there were several fouls from both teams and a yellow card given to a Mustang team member.

But the game was just beginning as the Mustangs scored two more goals throughout, taking the lead the entire game until the 49ers started catching up on the score board.

“I think the game was very interesting and enjoyable. This is my second time coming to a home game to support my son and the team,” said Hector Romero, father to midfielder Hector Romero who scored one of the three goals.

Romero scored the second goal of the day for the mustangs with an assist by Omar Alcantar, tying up the game 2-2.

Second half brought a major lead by the Mustangs throughout the end of the match, with some dangerous fouls.

Adrian Rayo, with an assist by Adrian Vargas, scores the goal that would put the mustangs in the lead 3-2

There was an incident where one of the Mustang player’s executed a scissor kick which ended in a hurtful and painful kick to the opponents face.

Nothing serious happened, but it caused an uproar

The match was intense.

“I think today’s game was fun. The opposing team was not at our game play level,” said Israel Olivares, Delta’s forward.

Delta’s men soccer team have played seven games so far this season with five wins and two losses.