Arts events mark end of semester

With the semester winding down, Delta College is ending it with an array of arts and entertainment events.

Starting Dec. 2, the Delta Center of the Arts will begin a string of concert-based events, starting with Sammy Miller and the Congregation.

Miller is a Grammy nominated jazz drummer born in Los Angeles. Tickets to see the concert will be $15.

Continuing on Dec. 5, the Stockton Concert Band will be performing for the Holiday Band Concert with Arthur J. Holton acting as the director. Lincoln High School will be performing as guests. Prices are set at $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors ages 62 to older. Children can attend for free.

Following soon after on Dec. 6 will be the Delta College Symphonic Band Winter Concert, with M.J. Wamhoff directing and Lathrop High School serving as guests.

The tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors aged 62 or older with children being able to attend for free.

On Dec. 7, the Delta College Symphonic Band Winter Concert, Delta will host the Winter Festival of Choirs.

The Festival will include the Delta concert choir, the Delta Singers, Delta vocal jazz, and students from the Voice For Musical Theatre, under the direction of Dr. Bruce Southard.

Pricing will be the same as the other events.

On Dec. 10, Stockton Symphony will present Pops #2 concert: Holiday Pops, featuring the Stockton Chorale and the Youth Chorale. The musical selection includes songs from Frozen and The Nutcracker. Tickets range from $25 to $67.

Wrapping up December will be Capitol Ballet’s The Nutcracker on Dec. 17. Tickets range from $17 to $25.

All events will be held in the Atherton Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the on-campus box office in Atheron Auditorium.

The Culinary Arts department will also host a Winter Feast fundraising event on Dec. 6 in Danner Hall. Tickets are $65, with funds going toward sending students to Italy for further study in the field.

Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2ietCN8