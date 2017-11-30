Battle rages between Marvel, DC

The conflict between Marvel Comics and DC Comics has come to a climactic chapter in the struggle for dominance.

For decades the heroes these two companies have painted into reality have inspired us to be the best we can be.

Within the last 15 years most of our favorite superheroes have made the jump from comic book pages to film and television shows, opening the two companies to another front to do heroic battle.

This conflict is reaching a stalemate without either side refusing to stop producing media.

As of 2009, Disney bought Marvel feeding money and resources to the already-strong company.

The pattern of expansion is a new concept for media industries and has seen relative success in growing the number of fans and raising earnings in the box office.

“Batman Begins” came out in movie theatres in June 2005 earning $374 million coming second to “Iron Man” released in May 2008 earning $585 million, setting the stage for a cold war like conflict that still rages worse than the “Incredible Hulk.”

The highest earning DC Comics movie was the second in the Batman trilogy “The Dark Knight” and it earned $533 million.

The second highest earning Marvel movie was “Avengers” and it came out on May 2012 and earned $623 million and the highest is “Deadpool” which made $783 million and took the highest earning opening weekend from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The most recent battle between these two age old titans was “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Justice League” both opening within two weeks of each other.

According to boxofficemojo.com, inopening weekends “Thor: Ragnarok” made $122 million and “Justice League” made $93 million. Thor crushed the new superhero team with his mighty hammer.

“I think Marvel is better and that’s because some of Marvel’s superheroes are from different planets and they also have mutants from X-Men. They would win if they had to fight the DC superheroes,” said Jered Aguilar. “Marvel has good ideas for movies as opposed to DC which don’t have the creative skill to make them good.”

The sentiment stands.

“I think Marvel is better because I like the heroes’ background. I think I more about Marvel superheroes than DC,” said Diamond Mixon.

Disney is a powerhouse of a company compared to Warner Bros. which owns DC. Marvel and DC also have television series.

Marvel came out with “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” soon after “The Avengers” released but more recently took to Netflix as its preferred mode of release.

“Daredevil”, “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist” all take place in New York after the events of “The Avengers” and even come together for a series where they have to come together to defend New York from a mystical enemy. The show is called “The Defenders.”

New Marvel shows include “The Punisher,” “The Chosen” and “The Runaways.” All these shows directly relate to either “The Avengers” or “X-Men.” That’s nine live-action shows made by Marvel.

On DC Comic’s roster of shows is “The Flash,” “Wonder Woman,” “Arrow” and “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Supergirl,” and “Gotham.” New television series such as “Titans” and “Black Lightning” will be premiering in 2018.