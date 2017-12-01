Celebrating the holidays isn’t right without bright lights

The holiday season is here and that means it’s the perfect time to pack the car with friends and family and go looking at for Christmas lights.

Wondering where to see the most Christmas lit houses this season? Don’t worry we have you have covered with three easy stops.

First, get the car loaded and bring snacks for the ride. Don’t forget to put whip cream on the hot chocolate.

Second, throw on the Mariah Carey or Michael Buble Christmas album.

Third, have your passenger open Google maps and put in your first destination: 3909 Estate Drive in Stockton.

This house is always well known for inflatables and an array of Christmas lights.

The first thing you will most likely notice is the 20-foot inflatable Santa Claus looking over trying to see who has been naughty or nice this year.

Then you can see the lights in the tree that gives off a magical vibe, almost like pixie dust is falling down on the house.

This house has all you want in a light display including Santa and his reindeer, gingerbread people, and to top it off a sign in the front that says “North Pole.”

“Christmas lights are just so beautiful, they truly get me in the holiday spirit and bring me so much joy during the holidays,” said Delta College student Celeste Adge.

The second stop will be probably the most popular of the three stops and instead of being one house it’s a long road that road is Meadow Avenue, near Lincoln High School.

This street has a ton of houses that are all lit up to the fullest. It will definitely take a few trips up and down and some side streets to get the full experience of the views.

Most of the cars that go down the road during viewing hours usually drive at a slower pace so that will definitely help to see all the houses.

“It takes a ton of effort to put up these Christmas lights every year, but just knowing that it brings joy to more than just my family makes it all worth it. You hear of people traveling from other towns to just see our street is something our neighborhood can be proud of,” said homeowner Yirah Zapata.

The third and final stop can only happen on one day since it is an event and not a house.

This is the Stockton Delta Reflections Lighted Boat Parade. The event features beautiful boats lit up with Christmas lights.

This year’s event is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Stockton waterfront, near Weber Point Events Center.

The Lighted Boat Parade is hosted by the Marina West Yacht Club.